Woman loses custody of 30 cats rescued from hot van in downtown Fargo

FARGO — Thirty cats pulled by animal rescue officers earlier this summer from a stifling hot van parked in downtown Fargo and a kitten born after the rescue have a new owner.
As part of a civil matter brought by the city, a judge ruled this week that the animals belong to CATS Cradle, the shelter that has cared for them since their July 11 rescue.
The previous owner, Tamara Fisher, still faces an animal neglect charge in Cass County District Court for failing to provide appropriate food, water, shelter or necessary medical attention for the cats.
Gail Adams-Ventzke, executive director of the animal shelter, said providing for the large volume of cats has been challenging.
“It’s been a long seven weeks,” she said.
While the civil case was pending, the shelter could only provide basic care.
“When they first came in, the smell was horrendous. They were full of urine and feces. They were matted. They were just really dirty,” Adams-Ventzke said, adding that one cat had gum and duct tape in its fur.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, a day after getting the OK from the court, the adult male cats were neutered at a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, and their long, matted fur was shaved while they were still sedated.
The females will be spayed next week. After that, the animals will be tested for diseases, vaccinated and microchipped for identification.
Adams-Ventzke said some of the cats have heart problems — likely due to repeated heat exhaustion or inbreeding. She believes they can be treated with medication.
Uncommon case
Adams-Ventzke said her shelter has dealt with a handful of hoarding cases over the years, but this is the first like it she can recall the city having to seize animals.
Hoarding usually leads to sick, injured and improperly socialized animals, she said. Most of the time, hoarders will surrender some or all of their animals because they realize they need the help.
It’s believed Fisher previously bred cats and sold them to a local pet store. According to court documents, officers found evidence the seized cats had been living in the van with her for weeks.
Prior to that, Fisher and the cats had been kicked out of several motels in the area.
Assistant City Attorney William Wischer said while some people view animals as property, they have to treat them appropriately or risk losing them.
“I’d be very surprised if anyone thought 31 cats in one van was suitable,” Wischer said.
The rescue
According to court documents, a Fargo Police community service officer saw Fisher arrive at Fargo Municipal Court for a hearing on July 11 related to previous animal welfare calls in June, when police were called to check on cats in her van.
The officer found Fisher's white Chrysler van in the parking lot of Romantix, 417 NP Ave., and saw it was not running, with one window cracked. The temperature at the time was around 80 degrees.
Cats could be seen inside panting, with saliva dripping off their tongues.
After getting permission from a supervisor to enter the van, that officer and others responding retrieved some cats through a previously broken-out back window that was covered in cardboard.
When the rest of cats fled to the front of the vehicle, a tow truck operator breached a door lock so officers could save the others.
A strong odor of cat feces and urine was noticeable, even from a distance.
"We were dripping in sweat ... our goal was to get those cats out as fast as we could," community service officer LaVerne Aventi said at the time.
Fisher returned to the parking lot around 3 p.m., nearly an hour and a half after the van was spotted, and was visibly upset, prompting officers to detain her while the rest of the cats were removed.
Fisher later said the whole thing was a setup by officers.
“They have been harassing me for several months," Fisher said at the time.
Adoptions ahead
The intake of animals at CATS Cradle created some controlled chaos and sleepless nights for volunteers, but it kept the cats out of the city pound, which didn’t have the space anyway.
Among the 30 cats rescued from the van that day, one female cat gave birth to a litter of three a few days later, but only one kitten survived.
The shelter had to separate males from females to prevent further breeding. All of the females and kittens went to multiple foster homes, and the adult males were kept in one room at the shelter.
“They’re all in spacious places where they can move around, and I think that’s the best for them,” Adams-Ventzke said.
Of the 31 cats, 25 are adults and six are kittens; there are 16 males and 15 females.
She plans to submit a bill to the city to recoup some of the shelter’s costs incurred since the rescue.
All of the cats will be up for adoption at some point — after being fully vetted for health issues.
“We just want to make sure they’re in the best condition possible before they go out the door,” Adams-Ventzke said.