BISMARCK — The former treasurer accused of embezzling from the charitable group BisMan Stiletto has pleaded not guilty.
Kathryn Artlip, 51, allegedly stole $10,000 over nearly three years from the group that helps Bismarck-area children in need. She was arrested in October and charged with theft of property, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
Defense attorney Todd Ewell on Monday, Nov. 25, waived a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea on Artlip's behalf.
South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick scheduled trial for March 12. He also amended Artlip's bond, which had required she not leave North Dakota, so that she can stay at a shelter in Moorhead, Minn.
BisMan Stiletto is composed of area businesswomen. It's known for Stiletto Races on Independence Day, where runners compete in a 100-yard dash in stilettos.
A third-party accountant who conducted an audit found unauthorized "cash withdrawals, purchases using the organization's debit card, as well as ATM withdrawals" between 2016 and 2019, according to a police affidavit.
Artlip also faces a felony charge in Cass County for allegedly issuing about $2,500 in bad checks at the Scheels sporting goods store. She is scheduled to enter a plea on Dec. 4, according to court documents. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
A summons was issued for Artlip on Monday in Burleigh County on a misdemeanor count of issuing bad checks between $100 and $500. She is accused of writing two checks to Scheels Sports in Kirkwood Mall totaling about $255, court documents show.