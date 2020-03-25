This week will bring sunshine and warm temperatures, on most days at least, and state officials say people should take precautions to stay healthy if they go outside.
“If you are out on trails, great. Keep your distance from other folks,” Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday.
People should stay at least 6 feet away from others to lower their risk of contracting the new coronavirus, in case individuals nearby who are infected cough or sneeze, he said.
While Burgum spoke during an afternoon press conference at the Capitol, the temperature outside climbed to 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Some people walked their dogs around the Capitol complex while others went for a run.
Burgum said that earlier, from his office, he noticed fitness groups using the expansive lawn, “but they were all keeping their distance away from each other,” he said, adding that “fresh air is good for everybody.”
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the upper 50s in Bismarck before a cold front moves in with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s on Wednesday, said Jeff Schild, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. There is a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The weather should warm back up into the 50s and the clouds will clear out some by Friday, Schild said. The temperature could even hit 60 on Sunday and Monday.
“It really feels like spring,” Schild said.
Local and state parks remain open in North Dakota, as does Theodore Roosevelt National Park. But many parks have shut down visitor centers and other facilities to help stop the spread of the virus.
Cross Ranch State Park, for example, saw a handful of visitors Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. Families hiked the trails, but restrooms -- at least at several locations near the park’s main entrance -- were locked.