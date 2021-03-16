A Lucky for Life ticket for the Monday, March 15, drawing won matched five white balls, winning $25,000 a year for life. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 15, 27, 37 and the Lucky Ball was 7.
The player with the winning ticket will have the option to receive an annuity payment of $25,000 a year for life — with a minimum of 20 years — or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The player has yet to claim the prize.
“We are extremely excited that North Dakota Lottery players have had such great luck in early 2021,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “This is the nineteenth prize of $20,000 or more this calendar year, totaling over $2 million in prizes.” Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.