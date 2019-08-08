A Williston man is one of four people Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed to a 3-year term on the state's Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs.
Dan Brown of Williston, a veteran of the U.S. Army, was nominated by Disabled American Veterans.
Glenn Wahus, U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Watford City, was also appointed to the committee. He was nominated by the American Legion.
Burgum also appointed Dean Overby, a resident of Wahpeton, and James Verwey, a resident of Valley City.
Overby is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Verwey is a Vietnam War Veteran who retired as a Command Sergeant Major after serving over 36 years in the U.S. Army, including the North Dakota National Guard.
The committee is responsible for organization, policy, and general administration of all veterans’ affairs in the state of North Dakota. It also oversees the expenditures of the Post War Trust Fund interest earnings, legislative laws concerning veterans, ND Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Governing board of the Veterans Home. The The committee is comprised of 15 voting members, each appointed by the governor, nominated by the five major veteran organizations in the state. Each year, the governor is to appoint one member from a list of two names submitted by the following veteran organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
The committee is also comprised of three nonvoting members who are to serve in an advisory capacity — the North Dakota Adjutant General, the Center Director of the Federal Veterans Affairs, and the Executive Director Job Service North Dakota.
Members currently serving on the committee are: Richard Belling of West Fargo, Alan Fehr of Dickinson, Roy Fillion of Grand Forks, Dave Hilleren of New Town, Gary Maddock of Bismarck, Dave Rice of Fargo, Tom Ryan of Williston, Marlin Schneider of Bismarck, Murray Strom of Steele and Hal Weninger of New Town. The 15-member Committee will hold their next meeting Sept. 5 in Steele.