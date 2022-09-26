Leaders from the City of Williston travelled to the League of Cities conference in Grand Forks this past weekend to host panels discussing innovation and opportunities coming to the western part of North Dakota.
City of Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings highlighted the cryptocurrency payment implementation for utility payments the city has been accepting since June 2021.
“We highlighted payment solutions regarding blockchain under the confines of government, and what some of the opportunities and technological initiatives are that we can offer our citizens,” Cummings said of his panel.
Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko also hosted a panel to share the emergence of data centers within North Dakota. He discussed how to attract data centers and operational needs for a community to have one.
Both Cummings and Wenko received many favorable compliments at their panels as well as questions about how other communities can utilize this information to bring back home.
“This once again shows that the city of Williston is paving the way in innovation for western North Dakota,” City of Williston Communications Director Mitch Melberg said.
“We had a great contingent down here,” Williston Mayor Howard Klug said. “It was an opportunity for the other cities in North Dakota to learn about what’s going on in Williston. I’ve had many people comment how impressed they are at how advanced we are becoming in the City of Williston. I tell them that’s what we do out in Western North Dakota; we’re taking technology that we develop in Williston and move it to other basins across the country to make sure that we continue to have affordable and reliable energy.”
“It was an incredible honor and privilege to share the information of what Williston is doing and take that passion for innovation and technology and share it with the other cities in North Dakota.” Cummings added.
“It shows the economic potential that we’re seeing in Western North Dakota,” Wenko said. “When we’re up there presenting on projects that have landed in western North Dakota that are either under construction or operational, that speaks volumes to the type of activity that we’re doing out here.”
“The North Dakota League of Cities is an excellent opportunity for leaders from the community to network and share the exciting things that are happening within their communities,” Melberg said. “It was great that the City of Williston is able to have representation to give a spotlight on what’s happening in northwestern North Dakota and within our own city.”
“It’s a common voice,” Wenko added. “It allows individuals from cities across the state of North Dakota to come together to network and come together for a common goal. And what is that common goal? To make the state of North Dakota a great place to relocate, expand your business, start a new business, set up shop and live.”
In 2020, the City of Williston received the City of the Year award at that year’s League of Cities conference.
The North Dakota League of Cities Annual Conference was held at the Alerus Center Sept 22-24. For more information on the League of Cities, visit https://www.ndlc.org/