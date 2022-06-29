The position of NDSU Extension Agent for Family and Community Wellness has sat open for the past two years. A month ago Katelyn Jespersen who is from Williston, ND was hired to fill the position.
“On two separate occasions a month apart, the advertisement for the position popped up on my computer screen,” Jespersen said. “Each time, “it spiked an interest so I decided to do some investigating to see what exactly the position required.”
The part of the position that piqued Jespersen’s interest most was that it was a position that gave back to the community.
“It is a position that I could really delve into. I would have the opportunity to assess the needs of the community and then base current programs and upcoming program development to meet those needs.” Jespersen said. “It brings me great joy because I like being able to participate in community services.”
“My husband and I have four children. We live on my great, great, grandfather’s homestead ranch where they raise, cows, pigs and chickens. I have got the whole farming agriculture family, and we have a lot of extended family in Williston.”
Jespersen has a very unique academic background and job experience that makes her feel she is a hand to glove fit for this position. Jespersen bachelor degree is in Medical Laboratory Sciences. Jespersen went back to complete her Master’s degree in Science Education and then taught four years at a high school level in Grenora, ND where she had the same student from 9th grade to 12th grade.
Although Jespersen is still in the completion stages of her orientation for the position a typical day prepares her for each job description she is hired to fulfill.
“This position requires a great deal of communication with a lot of different people. So I start by checking and responding to emails. People often want and request certain things. You assist them by assessing which program will best fit their need/s. Educating the public is one of my main assets required to reach out and serve the community,” Jespersen said. “We are currently in the middle of our 4-H program since the city fair just ended. We are ensuring all forms and documentation are completed for those individuals who are moving on to the State Fair as well as ensuring communication is in place with the parents of these individuals to set them all up for success on their journey.”
NDSU Extension is a North Dakota State University Extension which provides science-based educational programs that improves the economic, health and community conditions for North Dakotans. Their emphasis is on strengthening agriculture, stimulating communities, developing youths’ potential, building strong families and protecting the environment.
“Some of the programs are more seasonally focused such as 4-H. Once the State Fair is over that season of 4-H is completed and the next 4-H season begins September 1, 2022. But we have programs going on all the time. In the Fall, there are usually a lot of food programs because of gardening and how to preserve these foods through canning or freezing techniques. I just did a three day training in Fargo on preventing Falls called Stepping On. Which focuses on how to prevent falls in the home,” Jespersen said.
The biggest change in Jespersens life with her new position is not having Summers off with her four children.
“The last eight years I’ve been at home with them all summer. It has been a little bit of a change which is also a learning curve. We have been switching between camps and my mom lives here in town so two days a week they come into town and spend the day with grandma. It takes time to grow into different things as they change,” Jespersen said. “ I am so looking forward to this new chapter in my life and serving the community of Williams County and the State of North Dakota.”
Jespersen has been added to the NDSU Extension services staff which is a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to serving North Dakota’s citizens.