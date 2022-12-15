Jonathan Sanchez Mug
North Dakota State Penitentiary

A Williston man incarcerated at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck is facing charges related to video calling and sending 1,000 texts of sexual nature to a teenage girl while incarcerated and awaiting trial. 

19-year-old Jonathan Manuel Sanchez is in prison for a 2021 shooting that took place in Bismarck. Sanchez is facing three counts of promoting or directing a sexual performance by a minor. 



