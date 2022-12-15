A Williston man incarcerated at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck is facing charges related to video calling and sending 1,000 texts of sexual nature to a teenage girl while incarcerated and awaiting trial.
19-year-old Jonathan Manuel Sanchez is in prison for a 2021 shooting that took place in Bismarck. Sanchez is facing three counts of promoting or directing a sexual performance by a minor.
The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department filed an affidavit that stated Sanchez directed a minor girl to remove her clothes and perform sexual acts. The affidavit said that the girl complied and that Sanchez asked another inmate to observe the girl performing the acts.
According to the affidavit, the Burleigh Morton Detention Center conducted a review of inmate communications which revealed that Sanchez made a 19-minute video call on Aug. 24 and two calls of 11-minutes and 19-minutes on Aug. 31.
“We can’t control what goes on on the other end,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. “We want to give them every opportunity to stay in touch with loved ones, but we have to do everything we can to eliminate abuse of the privilege.”
Sanchez was arrested in May 2022 and charged with attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment after a 2021 gang-related shooting. In October, Sanchez pled guilty to all three charges, landing a 10-year prison sentence.
If convicted, Sanchez could face a 20-year sentence for each sex crime charge currently against him.