To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the 2020 UND Department of History Robert P. Wilkins Lecture will feature a talk on Cora Smith Eaton, one of UND’s first graduates, who also became a leader in the state’s suffrage movement.
“‘In the thickest of the fray’: Cora Smith Eaton and the Struggle for Woman Suffrage in North Dakota” will be presented by Kristin Mapel Bloomberg, Hamline University Professor of Women’s Studies and Endowed Chair in the Humanities, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 CDT.
Cora Smith (1867-1939) graduated with UND's first class in 1889, with a B.S. degree. She was also a UND instructor in arithmetic, geography, spelling, and handwriting (1884-1889). She graduated from Boston University in 1892 with a degree in medicine. She was the first woman to take and pass the North Dakota medical board examination. She practiced in Grand Forks from 1892 to 1896 while also teaching calisthenics (1892-1895). She also lobbied for women's suffrage. On May 30, 1964, Cora Smith Hall, a women's dormitory on the UND campus, was dedicated in her name.
A dedication ceremony for the new National Votes for Women Trail Marker in Grand Forks will precede the lecture. The ceremony will include a welcome by District Court Judge Lolita G. Hartl Romanick, remarks by States Attorney Haley Wamstad and County Commissioner Cindy Pic, concluding with actual dedication by Susan Wefald, N.D. Coordinator, National Votes for Women Trail. National and local partners for this project included the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, New York, who paid for the historic marker; and the Grand Forks County Commission, which approved placement and installed the National Votes for Women Trail marker on their grounds.
Register to attend the virtual dedication ceremony and lecture online at https://und.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yM-ObrCfSjm00ICNF7kFdQ.