The wife of North Dakota’s lieutenant governor has caused a stir with a social media post referencing an “overreaction" to the coronavirus pandemic and calling for aggressively “freeing” nursing home residents.
The June 5 Facebook post by Sandra Ashley Sanford comes as officials are working to reopen long-term care facilities to visitation while keeping residents safe. The post drew mainly praise in dozens of online comments, though one person called it “somewhat offensive” and another defended the McKenzie County Healthcare System in Watford City, where Sanford and her husband have family.
Visitation at the 218 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in North Dakota has been restricted by state order since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's been allowed only in the case of end-of-life situations or for residents with terminal conditions. The inability to visit loved ones has frustrated many North Dakotans, including Sanford, the wife of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
“I wish protesters would advocate for all and kick in a door or two freeing the nursing home residents,” she wrote in her post. “Today, where is the wisdom and advocacy for the elderly incarcerated within the fullcare nursing facilities? I tell you what- after this overreaction to COVID, when Hell freezes over folks.”
Sanford did not respond to Tribune requests for comment. Brent Sanford told the Tribune that his wife is "frustrated" and that "there was some offense taken at the local level in Watford (City), but it's not like the relationships are severed." He said the post could lead to more dialogue and collaboration during the nursing home reopening process.
Sandra Sanford made it clear in later comments on her post that she was not criticizing the McKenzie County Healthcare System, which she said offers “great care.”
System CEO Dan Kelly declined to comment on the nature of Sanford’s post and the language she used, but he said he had communicated with her via text message. He declined to provide details on the nature of their conversation but said "the principal message that I put forth is that we are following the directives that have come from the North Dakota Department of Health and from the governor's office."
Sanford said on her Facebook post that she expressed to Kelly she believes restrictions at long-term care facilities are “very heavy handed” and that she worries residents have no advocate.
Kelly told the Tribune that he understands the frustrations of families and that “facilities are striving to strike a balance between (families) expressing that frustration and the potential of bringing COVID to a facility and the subsequent consequences of that.”
There have been nearly 500 resident and staff COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities statewide since the start of the pandemic, and 55 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the health department. There were 32 active cases as of Thursday morning.
Sanford bemoaned a “lack of advocacy” for nursing home residents nationwide, not just in Watford City and the rest of North Dakota.
"I believe the COVID shutdowns to be a overreaction," she wrote. "I’m not alone With my position as 1/2 of America stands with me."
State Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones, speaking at Gov. Doug Burgum's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, noted that his department has a Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program that helps families who have difficulties with a facility. He was speaking generally and not in response to Sanford's post. He praised the state's plan to reopen nursing homes in phases, which Burgum announced last Friday. The plan allows for outdoor visitation at long-term care facilities with proper precautions in place.
"Not only are we the only ones implementing a plan, we now believe we are the only ones who actually have a plan," Jones said. "So we are so far ahead of every other state in doing this visitation, and we are trying to thread the needle as it relates to balancing safety with the mental health of the residents being served."
North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson told the Tribune she empathizes with Sanford and others unable to visit family members in nursing homes, and does not feel Sanford’s post will harm efforts to reopen facilities in a safe manner.
“I think what it could potentially do is give greater voice to the families out there that have been waiting 90 days to see their loved ones,” she said, adding that “It’s overwhelming to listen to families -- you feel their pain and their heartache.”
The association and a task force created to help carve a path for reopening long-term care facilities is working to fine-tune the state’s three-phase plan for doing so.
A group of families held a meeting with Brent Sanford and Jones on Wednesday that Peterson said "went very well with all families expressing the emotion that they felt." The task force was meeting Thursday.
Brent Sanford also said Wednesday's meeting went well. He reiterated to the Tribune that the state is trying to balance the wishes of family members eager to see their loved ones with the health of nursing home residents. And many calls to the governor's office are from concerned family members who do not want a quick reopening.
"It's still very divided," the lieutenant governor said, adding later that "the communication and collaboration in North Dakota helps us get through this in a better fashion."
The advocacy groups are seeking two main changes to the state’s reopening plan, according to Peterson. One is more opportunity for families to do indoor visits with nursing home residents who are not in end-of-life situations but whose conditions are declining due to coronavirus-related isolation or depression.
The other is a lessening of the current minimum monthlong process for a facility to move from phase one of the plan, in which only outdoor visitation is allowed in most circumstances, to phase three, in which full indoor visitation is allowed with screening of visitors.
The span is based on the amount of time required between rounds of testing. There are other factors that determine whether a facility can advance through the phases, including a county’s case status and whether there are active cases in a facility.
Kelly said he would like to see a relaxing of the requirement that 90% of a facility’s residents and staff comply with testing, which he said “could become problematic.”
Brent Sanford called the situation "fluid" and said all recommendations for tweaks to the reopening plan will be considered. However, he also said the time required between testing rounds is already less than in some other states. He urged patience, noting that Jones has said indoor visitation at some facilities could begin as soon as early July.
Burgum on Wednesday announced that 96 long-term care facilities in North Dakota had been approved by the state so far to move into the first phase of reopening, allowing for outdoor visitation with safeguards such as masks and physical distancing. It also allows for the resumption of such indoor activities as communal dining and limited group activities for residents, with precautions.
Peterson noted that the weather isn’t always amenable to outdoor visits, and that some nursing home residents are too frail to leave a building.
She said Sanford’s post could further the discussion about what is best for long-term care residents.
“I think the choice of words is how she’s feeling, and everyone has a right to express how difficult this has been on them,” Peterson said. “She’s expressing the emotion that she’s feeling … and we need to listen and hear that perspective.”