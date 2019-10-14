FARGO — Systemic problems troubling Cass County's child protection unit came to light this month after a caseworker's resignation spurred a county investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment, as well as concerns about heavy caseloads.
However, county leaders were warned a year before the investigation began that increased caseloads had become unmanageable, according to a whistleblower letter obtained through a public records request.
The warning came from seven caseworkers who signed the June 1, 2018, letter, which said increased caseloads hindered social workers from "providing the best possible services." Also, a focus on prioritizing more severe cases led to missed deadlines and delays in responding to other cases.
The letter was sent to Social Services Director Chip Ammerman and managers in the child protection unit — Linda Dorff, Rick Van Camp, and Tami Anderson — as well as human resources officials County Administrator Robert Wilson and County Commissioner Vern Bennett, who held the social services portfolio at the time. Bennett died last month at the age of 86.
The signers of the letter met with Ammerman and Human Resources Director Cindy Stoick. Wilson was not present for the meeting, but was told the issues were "understood, acknowledged and were being resolved."
Ammerman said plans of improvement were discussed because of the letter, but the child protection unit got “caught up in the pace” of work and didn’t follow through on some strategies.
Since the letter was sent, five of the signers — Chad Fischer, Larissa Marsh, Mandee Wersinger, Hannah Ritteman, and Ashley Peterson — have quit working in the unit. Two signers, Sarah Goerts and Tessa Evenson, still work there.
The letter was sent about a year before the Cass County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in June 2019, prompted by a resignation letter from caseworker Jennifer Aldinger. Aldinger worked for two months in the child protection unit before submitting her resignation letter April 11, 2019.
Ammerman and Stoick asked the sheriff’s office to investigate Aldinger's claims of a hostile work environment. The sheriff's office received the request in April 2019, but due to position changes in the sheriff's office, an investigator did not receive the case until June 2019, according to the investigation report.
Because Aldinger’s letter presented allegations of a hostile work environment and unethical practices, Ammerman said it necessitated an investigation. He noted that the investigation raised concerns of systemic problems within the child protection unit, including unmanageable caseloads.
Ammerman is working on a plan to address the investigation and needs within the child protection unit, which will be reviewed by the Cass County Social Services Board at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 21.
'The right to be protected'
Caseworkers were handling 30 to 40 cases each when the whistleblowers' 2018 letter was written. The letter said such caseloads do not comply with guidelines set by the North Dakota Department of Human Services.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services was unaware of the whistleblowers' 2018 letter, but Aldinger contacted it about the heavy caseloads, said Marlys Baker, state administrator for child protection services.
Baker said Cass County is out of compliance with state guidelines, but it is not breaking any laws.
Cass County periodically prioritizes cases that need immediate attention while delaying less critical cases. That alleviates caseloads for social workers, but it’s not ideal, Ammerman said.
County Commissioner Chad Peterson currently holds the social services portfolio and did so when Aldinger submitted her April 2019 resignation letter, which was sent to him and Stoick. He was also aware of the whistleblowers' 2018 letter. His wife, Ashley Peterson, was one of the seven caseworkers who signed the letter before she resigned July 31, 2019.
Wilson and Chad Peterson said they don’t believe there was a conflict of interest with Chad Peterson holding the social services portfolio since the portfolios are rotated every couple of years.
Caseworkers deal with awful situations on a daily basis, and though caseloads are part of the problem, it’s the environment that needs to be fixed, Peterson said.