Western North Dakota currently leads the state in certified shelter care sites for children and youth. In July, the North Dakota Department of Human Services certified Sunrise Youth Bureau in Dickinson and Northwest Youth Assessment Center in Williston as certified shelter care providers for children ages 10-17.

Certification means the shelter care providers are approved by the department and can be reimbursed by the department for the service. Non-certified shelters can continue to operate, but they cannot use public funding through the department.



