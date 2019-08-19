BISMARCK — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading candidate for her party's presidential nomination, called for revoking permits for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines Friday, Aug. 16.
In a series of tweets outlining proposed tribal policies, Warren said, "energy projects that impact Indian Country won't proceed without consent" if she's elected president.
"When tribal concerns have conflicted with corporate profits or resource extraction, tribes lose. This has to change," the Massachusetts senator wrote.
The Dakota Access Pipeline is opposed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and drew thousands of protesters to North Dakota in 2016. The $3.8 billion pipeline went into service in June 2017, after President Donald Trump moved to approve it once he took office, but it's still the subject of a legal fight from the tribe.
The pipeline's operator is looking to expand its capacity to as much as 1.1 million barrels per day. It runs from oil-rich western North Dakota to Illinois.
The Keystone XL pipeline, which has long been fought by environmental groups, would run from Canada through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.