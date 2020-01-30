Arrest warrants have been issued for four Florida people who police say have scammed a Bismarck resident out of nearly $60,000 in a scheme that might have ultimately cost the person five times that much.
Police initially were contacted about the scam by Vulnerable Adult Protective Services.
The resident, identified in a police affidavit only by initials, had kept notes of transactions over a five-year span and told police the losses totaled more than $300,000. The money was spent in efforts to unlock a prize purportedly won in a sweepstakes, according to an affidavit. The warrants are for Kimanie Edwards, Venton Brown, Jean Esperance and Marcel Anderson, who court records show are from cities in Florida.
All are charged with being accomplices to theft, a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.
Edwards and Brown when contacted by Bismarck police admitted to receiving money from someone in the city whom they had never met, according to the affidavit.
The Bismarck resident also sent money to others because of the way the scam worked, but authorities have not been able to identify them, the affidavit states.