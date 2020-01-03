Officials are optimistic that flooding along the Missouri River that plagued the area north of Bismarck-Mandan this week will ease as the temperature warms up this weekend.
“We’re probably at the beginning stages of a downward trend in water levels,” National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag said Friday.
He expects the high in Bismarck to hit 41 degrees Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday, which could help melt the ice that jammed up this week from the Grant Marsh Bridge that crosses Interstate 94 to the Double Ditch Indian Village.
Schlag said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ move to reduce the amount of water released from the Garrison Dam also was likely starting to help the situation, though he noted the discharge rate had not been cut significantly.
The floodwaters appeared to be fluctuating Friday morning, which is common when ice is involved, Schlag said.
“When the ice melts, it shifts and it consolidates,” he said. “Two inches to a foot in fluctuations over just a few hours is not unusual.”
The flooding situation had eased, slightly, outside a home in the Ponderosa Riverside Village north of Bismarck, Burleigh County Emergency Manager Mary Senger said.
The day before, neighbors helped fill sandbags and stacked them to form a barrier in front of the house’s basement. Several pumps soaked up the water that seeped past.
“The water has gone down,” Senger said Friday morning. “It’s leveled off, so they’re not even pumping anymore.”
She said aerial photos show pockets of water in sheet ice at various points along the river, including at the head of the jam by Double Ditch. She anticipates that ice will further dissolve this weekend. She is urging residents along the river to continue to monitor their yards as the ice conditions change.
Schlag cautioned that the weather’s imminent relief might be short-lived. Temperatures could plummet late next week, causing ice to form again on the river and setting up a potential repeat of the flooding scenario that played out this week, he said.“There’s a real risk we’re going to go from the high water we see right now to steadily falling water levels for the next few days … and at the end of next week and the week after, we do it all over again,” he said.