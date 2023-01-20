Vision Zero logo

It’s been five years since North Dakota announced Vision Zero as the state’s primary traffic safety initiative. This comprehensive effort continues to work toward zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads through several strategies.

“The past five years have reinforced that personal responsibility is a key element in the success of Vision Zero. When we are all moving toward the same goal of zero fatalities by wearing a seat belt, driving distraction-free and following all traffic safety laws, lives are saved,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “We’re deeply grateful to our state agencies and all stakeholders who have partnered with us to make our roads safer in North Dakota.”



