From left to right: Vietnam War veterans Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo; Rep. Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, and Rep. Lawrence Klemen, R-Bismarck.

 North Dakota Newspaper Association

“It really gave me an appreciation of America, and coming home again,” Rep. Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, said of his time in the military during the Vietnam War.

Johnson, Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck and Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo, reflected recently on their experiences serving in that long, controversial war and how it shapes them today.



