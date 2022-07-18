UNSOLICITED TEXT MESSAGES RELATED TO FILING BUSINESS ANNUAL REPORTS
Bismarck, ND - Secretary of State Al Jaeger is encouraging North Dakota businesses to be cautious when receiving unsolicited text messages related to the filing of their organizations' business annual reports. Within the past few weeks, his office has received inquiries and complaints from businesses about text messages they received regarding the filing of their business annual reports.
The text message may list a false filing deadline for the annual report, and it then encourages the business to file its report the "easy way." When the link in the text is selected, there is a fee listed for providing the service that exceeds the state's filing fee, which one business reportedly paid. Even though a $200 fee was paid, the state's filing fee is $50 for that form, and that business's annual report cannot be filed until mid-September. According to the state's records, no annual report was filed or submitted recently for that business.
The Secretary of State's office uses the postal service to send business annual report notices about 60 days prior to the due date. Businesses can then easily file the reports online using the agency's FirstStop business and licensing portal at no additional cost above the report's normal state filing fee.
Questions about a business's annual report filing requirements can be directed to the Secretary of State's business services unit at (701) 328-2900, and then selecting menu 2 and option 4.