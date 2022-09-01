Purchase Access

Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols the month of September to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement period.

151 citations were issued for distracted driving during April’s enforcement period. Distracted driving takes on many forms; however, texting is one of the most common across the nation and is illegal in North Dakota.



