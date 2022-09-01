Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols the month of September to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement period.
151 citations were issued for distracted driving during April’s enforcement period. Distracted driving takes on many forms; however, texting is one of the most common across the nation and is illegal in North Dakota.
In April, Vision Zero launched the story of Ramsey County Deputy Sheriff Bill Earl, who lost his son Joe, from a distracted driving crash. In the story, Deputy Earl stresses how much Joe’s choice to drive distracted still affects his family and friends.
“Your family is more important than that text. Why would you want to put your friends and family through the torment of losing you?”
Local law enforcement encourages all drivers to take personal responsibility behind the wheel, if not for you, for your friends and family.
“It’s time to put the phone down and drive,” said McKenzie County Sheriff Matt Johansen. “A distracted driver is six-times more likely to crash than a drunk driver. It will take a conscious effort from all to drive distraction-free and help us reach the goal of Vision Zero.”
This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.