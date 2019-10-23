WIMBLEDON, N.D. — Director David Sabbath came to Wimbledon in August to add some “local flavor” to his television series “Generation Hops,” which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Sabbath said he immediately knew North Dakota was the perfect place for filming.
“I fell in love with North Dakota,” Sabbath said. “It was everything I thought it would be and more.”
Sabbath said the television series centers around the craft beer industry, but a key component to his work is finding art in people’s everyday lives.
“I had a lot of interesting conversations with people who were just hanging out,” Sabbath said. “I had a really good time.”
Sabbath said he spent around a week and a half in North Dakota between three separate trips to the state, including five days of filming in Bismarck, Fargo and Wimbledon. Sabbath said his attraction to Wimbledon came from the Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum featuring Peggy Lee.
“You appreciate people like Peggy Lee,” Sabbath said. “They were what was hot back in the day.”
Born in Jamestown, Lee graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1937 before starting a career as a musician that spanned over six decades, earning her a Grammy for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lee received North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, in 1975. She died Jan. 21, 2002.
The “Generation Hops” pilot episode features a walk-through of the museum in Wimbledon, as well as an interview with Mary Beth Orn, a volunteer at the museum.
Sabbath plans to move forward with the television series in several ways, including submitting footage into film festivals and “getting the film in front of people” in hopes of having the series picked up by a major television network or an online streaming service such as Netflix, Amazon or HBO.
“I know it will get picked up, I feel strongly about that,” Sabbath said. “How and when, I don’t know, but I know it will get picked up.”
Sabbath said he posted the trailer for the pilot episode five weeks ago, in September, and as of Oct. 23, the video had 1.6 million views on YouTube.
“People love it. I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from a lot of people I don’t know and who have never met me,” Sabbath said. “The thing I’ve been getting a lot was that people loved that it was in North Dakota. They love the small-town aspect of it.
“North Dakota is one of those far away places you never go to unless something summons you there. It’s a cool place,” Sabbath said. “People love North Dakota.”
Sabbath directed “God Don’t Make the Laws” in 2011 and owns Three Dog Films, a production company based in Columbus, Ohio.
“Generation Hops” can be found at https://bit.ly/2pK4gKA.