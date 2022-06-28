Tribal Communities and Human Trafficking

Tribal communities are working toward building bridges and life lines within their communities to establish healing, resilience and response to past and current atrocities committed against their people. Today one of the biggest atrocities is there is no law against sex trafficking on Standing Rock Reservation, and 9 out of 10 youth being trafficked are natives from Standing Rock, according to Maggie’s House founder and director Pauletta Red Willow.
“Imagine trying to find Justice for some of these girls and boys when technically there’s no law being broken,” she said.
Red Willow was a keynote speaker at the Bakken Human Trafficking Summit. She focused on the complexities and barriers when it comes to providing services to trafficking victims in tribal communities.
Red Willow is a third-party human trafficking specialist and tribal youth navigator. She participates in youth human trafficking teams. She serves youths in many capacities, ranging from program development for emergency shelters to health care services. She has volunteered as a court appointed special advocate and has served in this capacity for more than 20 years. She is a Lakota combat medic and Desert Storm veteran, and passionate about youth child advocate.
“It is the goal of Maggie’s House to provide a safe and stable environment enriched with culturally appropriate and evidence-based services to youth aging out of foster care, trafficked, homeless, parenting teens, and young adults ages 17-21,” Red Willow said.
Maggie’s House is an independent living program where residents are provided every assessment possible — physical, dental, health, educational, substance abuse, workforce development, and legal justice. To enter Maggie’s house, a client has to come from a place where they have been dealing with personal trauma. Clients get a 22-month time span to work on a plan for success to re-enter life. The program is also based on the federal transitional living program model.
“We are very resource rich and located in the middle of Pine Ridge Reservation and within three blocks of Maggie’s house we always tell the girls, when they leave, on the left, there’s the high school, college, and the Chamber of Commerce for workforce development. If you go to the right, there is the Juvenile Justice Center, the jail,” Red Willow said.
Red Willow told a story about a mother who attended a council meeting at Standing Rock several years ago whose daughter had just disappeared a couple of weeks before. It turned out she had been trafficked, Red Willow said.
The girl’s mother stood in front of the council and said, “Every morning upon waking and every night I scream my daughters name into the four directions.”
That is something that comes from Lakota traditions, Red Willow explained.
“We are (also) very number oriented,” she said. “Many things are oriented to the number four. The four directions, the four seasons, the four colors and so every morning this mother would yell her daughter’s name in the four directions, The testimony and commitment of this mother was so powerful, it brought the tribal community together. We found her daughter way down in Texas. It was just amazing. Her daughter was very drug-addicted and lost. She had been drugged and transported all the way from Bismarck, North Dakota to Dallas, Texas. This is how big trafficking is in North Dakota.”
Maggie’s House was named after Red Willow’s grandmother, and she is the reason she is here today. Red Willow’s grandmother took in many of the tribal female youth when they were in high school struggling to find their way. Red Willow developed Maggie’s house based on the concept of her grandmother’s guidance.
“I never knew how my grandma could support a bunch of us on $670 a month. This provided our needs, especially food,” Red Willow said. “We always had an end of the month meal. It was fried potatoes, rice and raisins and soft pork. And that’s when we knew it was getting to be check time again. My grandmother made sure we worked. The house had to be clean.”
Maggie’s House incorporates a great deal of the Lakota culture, and Red Willow credits that as part of the program’s success. An Elder mentoring program is in place, which was just partially funded as a pilot project grant. The grant is called, Aunties and Nieces Working Together to Help Your Community.
“The ability to have the knowledge to work with tribal youth on reservation and in urban communities is key to being able to assist and serve their unique needs,” Red Willow said.
Red Willow works in the Great Plains area. North Dakota has five tribal nations and one service unit. Red Willow primarily works in Standing Rock because she also sits on the North Dakota Bismarck, human trafficking team. This team has been working with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for three years to pass a trafficking law.
“If our girls and boys can get from Bismarck to Dallas. How much easier is it to get them from reservation to reservation for sex trafficking services,” Red Willow said. “We are entering pow wow season. Yes, trafficking happens at our pow wows.”
Child sex trafficking is child abuse that occurs with a child under the age of 18. Sex traffickers target youth that are in compromised situations, that are in poverty, and homeless.
“What do we know about our reservations? Lack of housing, unemployment over 80%, our suicide rates are off the charts and health disparities. Sex trafficking doesn’t just happen in big cities. It happens in small cities and in my itty bitty town of Potato Creek, South Dakota. Do you know why? It’s isolated, they are very, very poor, and have a low education level,” Red Willow said. “(The reason) children trafficked in these smaller cities and communities do not come forward, is they get to go to the big city, they get new clothes, they get cell phones, etc. A program called Project AWARE is 100% funded by SAMHSA with the primary goal of implementing a trauma-informed school model to serve youth and their families, which is huge for our communities.”