Trial opens in case of 2018 infant death in Bismarck

Jurors hearing the case of a Bismarck man accused in the death of his infant daughter will learn he’s the only one who could have caused her injuries, prosecutors said Tuesday, while the man's defense attorney countered that gaps in the state’s case and a lack of evidence will show otherwise.
The two sides were presented in opening statements of the trial of Jose Rivera-Rieffel. He is charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his 12-week-old daughter in April 2018.
The infant died eight days after emergency workers took her to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of multiple head injuries. A police affidavit alleges Rivera-Rieffel was the sole caretaker of his two infant daughters the night before and the morning of that day.
Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Karlei Neufeld on Tuesday outlined the state’s case, telling jurors the child’s mother found her unresponsive in Rivera-Rieffel’s hands. The baby was in an “extreme critical state,” Neufeld said, adding that an autopsy showed she died of blunt force trauma.
“The injuries could not have been accidental,” Neufeld said.
The child’s mother was not present when the injuries occurred, and the infant's 18-month-old sister was not capable of inflicting the injuries, according to the prosecutor.
“That leaves only one person -- the defendant,” Neufeld said.
The state’s case is based on supposition and not facts, defense attorney Kent Morrow said. There is no weapon, no scientific evidence, and no witnesses who saw or heard an act that might have injured the infant, and the child’s mother gave investigators three different versions of what happened, he said.
Rivera-Rieffel never left the apartment on the night in question, didn’t clean up or tamper with evidence, and when the child’s medical problems became evident he told the mother to call 911 and assisted at the hospital, Morrow said. It’s not the jury’s duty to determine who caused the child’s injury or to fill in the blanks left open by the state’s case, he said.
“It’s your duty to hold the state to their burden of proof,” Morrow said.
Eight days have been set aside for the trial. Rivera-Rieffel faces up to life in prison without parole on the murder charge.
The baby’s mother, Jennyfer Lopez, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for contributing to the deprivation of a minor in connection with injuries the two babies suffered while in Rivera-Rieffel's care in the months before the infant's death. She was sentenced to two years supervised probation in August 2018.