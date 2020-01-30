A fire occurred Wednesday afternoon at a McKenzie County oil well site.
The fire near Keene sent up dark smoke from the site’s treater, which is a piece of equipment used to separate oil, gas and saltwater that come up from a well.
The fire was reported about 2 p.m. off County Road 10 about 5 miles west of N.D. Highway 23, said John Rolfsrud, chief of the McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District based at the Keene station.
He said he was unsure what caused the fire, but firefighters “were able to knock it down without too much of a problem.” No one was injured.
His station does not respond to many treater fires, just several a year at the most, Rolfsrud said.
The well site is owned by Burlington Resources, he said. In 2006, the company was acquired by ConocoPhillips, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.