Speaking with confidence, wearing a reversed ballcap and the blue, pink, and white colors of a transgender flag weaved through his belt loop, Parker Leigh took the podium in a Capitol hearing room Jan. 24 and read from testimony on the phone he held.

Several bills relating to transgender youth and adults were heard before the House Human Services Committee, and Leigh, 28, testified firmly against them.



