'Thrilled to be home'

FARGO — After living in Las Vegas for 38 years, Brenda Cummins decided to trade the dry heat for Fargo.
The decision had some scratching their heads. Why would anyone who has lived with warm weather want to retire to such a cold place?
For Cummins, the move to Fargo in June was an easy choice — she wanted to come back to North Dakota and live near her sister, Susan Brudvik, in Fargo.
“We don’t have to buy a plane ticket,” she said of making plans to see Brudvik. “She just comes in and plops down. … We haven’t been able to do that all of our lives.”
And as for the cold, “There’s not bad weather. There’s bad clothing,” she said.
It’s been 50 years since Cummins has lived in North Dakota. She has visited Brudvik in between, but now they are only a couple of miles away.
“It’s a whole new experience because we have never lived close together since we were kids,” Brudvik said. “It’s very different and new and fun.”
Cummins was raised on a farm near Mohall. She left North Dakota after marrying a member of the Air Force.
“And we never came back, but in my head, I always thought about coming back,” she said. “That was my intention.”
The two would move around the country, going where the Air Force stationed her husband, Charles. She and her two children stayed in Las Vegas after her husband passed away.
She said Las Vegas was good to her. She was a teacher there, and she had decades’ worth of friends.
But her sister lived roughly 1,500 miles away.
“I just wanted to come home,” she said.
Cummins decided to start looking for a home in Fargo two years ago. She looked at houses, condos, senior living places, “every kind of living condition,” she said.
She came back to the cottage where she now lives in south Fargo. She recalls looking at the home in February and seeing snowbanks reaching upward, covering parts of the windows.
“I was mortified,” she said, adding that she asked if the snow would be like that all the time.
After all, she hadn’t seen snow like Fargo had for most of her life. This is her first winter in 50 years.
The caretakers have kept the snow clear. She was squeamish about the first major snowfall in October, but she said she’s ready.
“Everybody’s got to be somewhere, and now I’m here,” she said.
The North Dakota summer produced “a different kind of green, God’s green,” compared to the plants in Las Vegas, she said. Fargo is not hot like in the Nevada city, which has days that exceed 100 degrees.
“Hot gets on your last nerve,” she said.
It’s not uncommon for people who have lived in warmer climates to move to North Dakota, said Sharon Hilgers, a Realtor who met Cummins at church. People like to live in areas where they have personal connections, Hilgers and Cummins said.
“As people get older, it’s not about the weather,” Hilgers said. “It’s about the warmth and the friendships and the people here.”
Hilgers said she was fascinated by Cummins’ story, but it’s not unfamiliar to her. She had lived in other parts of the country and Australia before moving to Fargo about 35 years ago.
“We never thought we would ever move back here (Fargo), and we did, and we love it,” Hilgers said.
Cummins said Fargo residents have been wonderful. Her real estate agent had a lot of patience in helping her find a home. Residents are friendly and invite her to drink coffee, eat bars or have ice cream.
And she gets to eat lutefisk more often, she said. She grew up with the Norwegian delicacy but only found it once a year in Las Vegas. Now, she can find places that serve it multiple times in Fargo.
“I’m in hog heaven,” she said.
There also is plenty to do, she said. In October, Cummins went to a Celine Dion concert at the Fargodome, where she put on “a Las Vegas show.” She also attended productions at the Fargo Moorhead Community Theater, a symphony performance and other events involving art and music.
“Fargo has a lot happening,” Cummins said. “I don’t think anybody knows that until you get here.”
Hilgers agreed, adding Fargo has evolved to attract big-city entertainment and culture. She called the city a small version of New York.
Cummins said she misses her friends, but she has not for one second regretted her choice to move to Fargo. She traded a big city for the chance to be in a place where her sister can walk in the door and sit down any day she wants, Cummins said.
“I’m thrilled to be home,” she said. “There’s nothing else to say.”