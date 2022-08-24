Governor Burgum announcing tax relief plan

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Rep. Craig Headland and fellow legislators today announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.

Burgum, Kroshus and Headland unveiled the Relief for All plan during a Capitol press conference with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and members of the legislature’s House and Senate taxation committees, including Sen. Scott Meyer, Sen. Jordan Kannianen, Rep. Glenn Bosch and Rep. Jason Dockter.



Load comments