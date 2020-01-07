North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $5.85 billion, up 4% compared to the same three-month period in 2018.
The increase in July, August and September continues a trend the state has experienced over 10 quarters, Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said Tuesday.
“With fluctuating commodity prices, it is significant that the state has been able to post solid taxable sales and purchases growth each quarter for more than two years,” he said.
Retail sales increased by $103 million in the third quarter, or 6.3%, contributing the most of any industry sector to the overall increase.
A portion of the retail trade growth can be attributed to a June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the collection of state and local sales and use taxes from remote sellers, Rauschenberger said.
The state’s four largest cities all posted third-quarter increases. Bismarck’s growth was the largest, at 4.6%.
The complete report can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2T3cQ3Q.