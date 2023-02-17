The Williston Herald was the talk of the floor on Friday morning when Managing Editor Maddie Davis visited the North Dakota State Capitol as part of the North Dakota Newspaper Association's (NDNA) Newspaper of the Day program. 

Greeted by NDNA Executive Director Beth Helfrich, Davis was introduced to the man dubbed "the Godfather," Jack McDonald. Jack-of-all-trades may have been named after McDonald for all of the hats he wears - attorney, NDNA spokesperson, lobbyist - but for Friday, he was a knowledgeable Capitol tour guide. 



Tags

Load comments