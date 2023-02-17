The Williston Herald was the talk of the floor on Friday morning when Managing Editor Maddie Davis visited the North Dakota State Capitol as part of the North Dakota Newspaper Association's (NDNA) Newspaper of the Day program.
Greeted by NDNA Executive Director Beth Helfrich, Davis was introduced to the man dubbed "the Godfather," Jack McDonald. Jack-of-all-trades may have been named after McDonald for all of the hats he wears - attorney, NDNA spokesperson, lobbyist - but for Friday, he was a knowledgeable Capitol tour guide.
Over 150 copies of the Williston Herald were passed out to every single senator and representative, along with a few other key people within the Capitol. Chatter could be heard throughout the building about some of the top headlines right from Williston - music to Davis' ears.
The first thing to note: the Capitol building is HUGE. Seeing the size of the building and the way that everyone seemed to know exactly where they were going left Davis in amazement.
One of the highlights for Davis was seeing senators, representatives, Capitol staff and lobbyists all stopping to chit-chat in the hallways despite their busy schedules.
McDonald explained that North Dakota is a bit unique, because every single bill must come before a legislative committee for a public hearing and then be voted on before being heard by the full House or Senate for a public vote. Crossover day is coming soon (next Wednesday) so many senators and representatives were busy in committee meetings, preparing for "Crossover day," or the day when bills switch from Senate to House.
Despite the hustle and bustle, several legislators, the Governor, the Attorney General and more made time to shake Davis' hand, catch-up with McDonald or swap a story with Helfrich along the tour.
There were even a few friendly faces from back home. The League of Cities was hosting an event at the Capitol so Chief of Police David Peterson and City of Williston Communications Director Mitch Melberg were in the building and able to stop for a quick hello.
On the House floor, Rep. Patrick Hatlestad was ecstatic to see the Williston State College girls basketball team featured on the front page and Senator Bob Paulson was proud to see his daughter featured in the State news.
For at least a day, Williston was definitely at the top of the radar for North Dakota legislators.