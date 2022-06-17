The Williston Herald was able to speak to Senator Kevin Cramer about what he has going on and what may be coming up, asking submitted questions from you, the readers.
Cramer first spoke about his mobile office hours, where his constituent services staff normally in the Bismarck office travels to communities around the state to give better access to those in need of services who may not be able to travel to Bismarck. At these mobile offices, Cramer says many issues are brought up including veterans benefits and immigration. He also said that it gives a great insight about trends, cultures, and other things he might not have been aware of that needs legislative attention.
"At the end of the day, it's about making ourselves available," Cramer said.
Cramer also said that issues brought to his attention through these mobile offices have directly led to legislative decisions. Off the top of his head he could think of several agricultural decisions that were made this way.
"If two people bring it up at one of these mobile offices, it's likely 200 people have the same problem," Cramer said.
We then asked Cramer to tell us about some of the things he is currently working on that may affect the northwest region of North Dakota.
Cramer started with some state news and said some big ticket items included upping National Defense Authorization by increasing funding for the Armed Services to defend the United States and working on legislation to help curb gun violence in response to the recent uptick in mass school shootings.
He also said that a big focus right now is finding ways to open ports to fight the global food crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and help farmers produce more food.
"We grow food better than anybody in the world, we meed to grow enough food to feed a hungry world," he said.
Cramer also noted that he was in Williston just three weeks ago to see the effects of the April blizzards and recent flooding, and to get local perspectives on how he could help.
Some other projects Cramer is working on include recently passing an infrastructure bill granting money to area airports including Williston's and Watford's City. Cramer went on to explain how much he loves the Williston airport, nothing that it is "so cool" and a favorite stop for him when he's in town.
Another recent project Cramer said he is proud of is investing money into the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
"That Northern Unit of the park has to be one of the best kept secrets of North America," Cramer said.
The recent funding allotment will go towards updating the campgrounds of the park, create dedicated equestrian areas, expand the Maah Dah Hey Trail, improve parking, install a pressurized water system, and upgrade the pavilion and picnic tables to meet American with Disabilities Act standards.
"The pandemic reintroduced people to outdoor recreation and we need more exercise and fresh air," Cramer said.
The top question readers sent in to ask Cramer was his opinion on former president Donald Trump and his current role as a member of the Republican Party.
"He's earned the right to sit in the Party," Cramer said. "He changed the Party and I think people appreciated the 'America First' agenda. He's done a lot with trade and defense. He remains a friend and we stay in touch."