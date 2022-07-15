Williston's iconic Chokecherry Festival is moving to a new venue this year, Davidson Park!
The Williston Convention and Visitor's Bureau and the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Committee announced the venue change noting that it is long overdue.
"The festival outgrew Harmon Park several years ago. We were turning away activities and filing away ideas because there wasn’t space to set them up,” Communications Coordinator Sabrina Ramey said. “We moved to Spring Lake Park for two years to give people plenty of room to spread out and to see if we could fill that space. We found Spring Lake had some challenges for large gatherings that Davidson Park addresses well.”
The festival scheduled to be held August 5-6 will mark the 16th anniversary of Chokecherry Festival. The event serves to highlight the current and historic uses of the chokecherry and honors the accomplishment of a group of Williston sixth graders who petitioned state legislatures to designate the chokecherry as the state fruit in 2007 as part of a persuasive writing assignment.
Prior to 2007, North Dakota had not designated a state fruit, but after receiving letters from Nancy Selby's sixth grade class, Senator Stanley Lyson and Senator Nick Hacker sponsored Senate Bill 2145, which was later signed into law by Governor John Hoeven on March 29, 2007, naming the chokecherry the official state fruit of North Dakota.
On August 18, 2007 the first Chokecherry Festival was held in Williston to honor this accomplishment. The event has grown year after year, attracting crowds from across the region.
Davidson Park is located in a large residential neighborhood which will allow people to walk to the festival, lessening the amount of parking required for the event. Parking at the Raymond Family Community Center and streets surrounding the park will be available, and this parking situation is projected to be an improvement from the limited parking at Spring Lake Park.
The North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Committee plans to barricade Davidson Drive to accommodate a food court and picnic table seating.
"We would love to have a big food court showcasing local and regional food vendors," Event and Convention Services Coordinator Morgan Gonzalez said.
With Davidson Park offering large areas of level ground on both grassy areas and the asphalt, this venue offers room for more food, craft, and product vendors than previous years. Vendors wishing to participate in this year's Chokecherry Festival are encouraged to apply at www.visitwilliston.com under the calendar tab.
In addition to the better parking and more usable flat ground, Davidson Park also offers a splash pad and the largest continuous playground in North Dakota. The tennis court will be a perfect home for the annual cornhole tournament, and the south end of Davidson Drive will be used to display the Cliffhangers off-road vehicles.