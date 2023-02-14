Capitol

Callie Paulson, left, of Minot and Rachael Kannianen of Stanley are working as pages at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

 Darren Gibbins | Bismarck Tribune

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Callie Paulson, daughter of Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, and Rachael Kannianen, daughter of Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, joined their fathers working at the Capitol during the legislative session.

Callie and Rachael said they found out about the page positions through their fathers. Callie, 15, and Rachael, 14, are both homeschooled, which allows them to work as pages throughout the day while still accomplishing their schoolwork.



