Sunflower production in 2019 declined in the U.S. but rose slightly in North Dakota.
Production last year nationwide totaled 1.94 billion pounds, down 8% from 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvested acres were up 2%, but average yield dropped 10%.
South Dakota, the leading sunflower-producing state, saw a production drop of 14%, to 832 million pounds. Planted acres dropped 7%, and yield was down 8%.
In North Dakota, average yield was down 14%, but planted acres were up 23%. That pushed total production up just slightly, from 739 million pounds to about 741 million. North Dakota was the second-leading state in production.
U.S. production of oil-type sunflower varieties, at 1.75 billion pounds, decreased 7% from 2018. Production of nonoil sunflower varieties was estimated at 197 million pounds, a drop of 10%.