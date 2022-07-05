Last Fall Sun Country started their first seasonal service in September, which ended in November of last year. Williston Basin International Airport has again partnered with Sun Country Airlines to offer this seasonal service direct to Las Vegas starting on Sept. 8, lasting this time through Dec. 11.
“This was our very first step towards getting low-cost leisure fares in Williston,” Anthony Dudas Airport Director told the Williston Herald. “They operate a relatively large airplane, a 737-800 which will carry about 185 passengers. We continue to work to develop our air service for Northwestern North Dakota.”
Williston’s former airport could not handle aircraft of this size.
“We were really happy to have this partnership with Sun Country when we started that service in the fall of 2021, and now we are continuing this partnership,” Dudas said. “Our goal is to continue this seasonal service into the future. We are hoping to continue and possibly extend it, as it proves to be more and more successful.”
Williston Basin International Airport continues to see really positive progress in offering competitive services with other markets, Dudas added. The return of Sun Country has shown that Williston Basin International Airport is a very strong partner.
“We hope to see people utilize this service as it commences," Dudes said. "We have a lot of great activities that are actually happening down in Vegas during this period of time. Whether this be the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) or the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game over Halloween weekend. We hope to see people utilize the service to meet their travel demand.”
The return of Sun Country to Williston Basin International Airport helps add to quality of life for Williston, Dudas added.
“The City of Williston is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life to our community and our region,” Dudas said. “ Affordable air service is a huge factor in that, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to expand that as we move forward.”