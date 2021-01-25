BISMARCK — Fixing those roads and bridges isn’t getting any cheaper, and local officials across North Dakota are looking for help from state government – which is facing its own budget crunch.
“In 2014, $333 million was the total estimate for road and bridge investment need in just Grand Forks County,” county engineer Nick West said.
“There is just no way under our normal budgeting revenue mechanisms that we can replace that in a timely fashion. We’re always playing catch up.”
According to a study conducted by the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, it would cost $9.303 billion over the next 20 years to address all of the infrastructure problems facing North Dakota. That breaks down to about $499 million for bridges, $2.62 billion for paved roads and $6.14 billion on unpaved roads. For paved roads, 60% of the funds must be used in the first decade due to lack of investments in previous years.
“It’s hard to be proactive when you can’t afford to get there. It’s a safety issue, really; that’s what it boils down to,” West said.
Infrastructure issues are a common concern for counties and townships across North Dakota. During the 2021 Legislative Session there have been three bonding proposals introduced to address infrastructure needs, ranging in cost from $800 million to $2 billion.
“The bonding bill is a new way of funding important projects for North Dakota citizens,” Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, District 11, said. “To wait on these important projects is penny-wise, dollar-foolish because interest rates are so low right now.”
The Democrats, badly outnumbered in both legislative chambers, are not likely to prevail over a bonding proposal from Republican leadership, which last week whittled theirs back due to objections from some in that party that it would cost too much.
The Democrats’ $2-billion proposal, sponsored by Mathern, addresses three main concerns: infrastructure, education and affordable housing. The proposal would set aside $230 million for the municipal and county and townships’ infrastructure funds, as well as $750 million for the school construction assistance revolving loan fund and $250 million for the housing incentive fund. The remaining $770 million would be used for grants to counties and cities to address road and bridge infrastructure projects.
“What happens now is we take our money as a state and send it to Wall Street,” Mathern said. “Wall Street [loans] it out to other states. Those states essentially use North Dakota’s money to grow their future. This bonding bill says, ‘Let’s use our money to grow North Dakota’s economy and people.’”
The approximately $800-million proposal introduced by Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, District 29, the House majority leader, would address many of the same concerns, but at a lower cost. The original bonding proposal from Republicans was $1.1 billion.
“There were those in the House that felt $1.1 billion was too much money,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, District 37, said. Wardner is one of three co-sponsors of the bonding bill.
The $800-million proposal allocates $50 million for the infrastructure revolving loan fund to address essential infrastructure projects and $70 million for bridge projects and to match federal funds. It includes $435.5 million for the Fargo flood diversion project and $74.5 million to the Resources Trust Fund for other water projects across the state. The proposal allocates $92.5 million to develop career and technical education across the state and $50 million for the Agriculture Development Center.
“I think if you get the money out there, you get the career and technical built, you get the flood control around Fargo, the economy is going to grow,” Wardner said. “I see a real positive future for North Dakota.”
Gov. Doug Burgum offered a $1.25-billion bonding proposal. It allocates $323 million for infrastructure projects, $182 million for maintenance for state-owned buildings and $45 million to develop career and technical education centers across the state.
The governor’s proposal also would allocate $700 million to create a low interest revolving loan fund to provide money to address water, bridge and other infrastructure projects in the future.
“Rather than just grant the money out for projects, [the governor’s proposal] establishes this permanent revolving loan fund that allows that money to continue to benefit political subdivisions in the future,” said Joe Morrissette, director of the state Office of Management and Budget. “It doesn’t just take a one-time approach at addressing the infrastructure need. It would create this mechanism to always be there to fund these projects in the future.”
According to Barnes County Road Superintendent Kerry Johnson, not having a reliable source for funding is a main concern.
“It’s hard to plan for the future with one-time funding. Those needs don’t go away,” Johnson said. “You can fix that one road for $3.5 million but there’s always another one.”
Johnson said the county is in “maintenance mode,” trying to keep roads from completely falling apart.
“You know you’re getting further and further behind every year,” Johnson said. “Then money started coming in and you can sort of see a light at the end of the tunnel, that we might dig ourselves out of this. But then the funding dried up.”
Stark County Road Superintendent Al Heiser said his main concern is the quality of bridges in his county. According to Heiser, there are around 108 bridges that need maintenance in the county. Of those 108, the county will have to pay for 38 with no assistance.
“Everybody has needs or wants and as far as I’m concerned, a bridge is a need,” Heiser said.
According to Heiser, maintenance of one bridge costs on average around $300,000 but can range from $250,000 to $800,000.
West, the Grand Forks County engineer, said that infrastructure is a good investment because it benefits everyone.
“Everyone wants a good road, everyone wants flood protection, everyone wants good clean water to their homes,” he said. “All these things are basic essential functions that government should be providing.”