North Dakota's schools superintendent was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of drunken driving.
Kirsten Baesler was stopped by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper about 9:40 p.m., said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. She was westbound on Interstate 94 when the trooper noticed the vehicle traveling erratically. The trooper stopped the vehicle after it turned onto Memorial Highway. The trooper detected the smell of alcohol and behavior consistent with the use of alcohol, Kadrmas said.
Baesler refused to submit to blood and breath testing, Kadrmas said. She was cited for care required and arrested on suspicion of DUI, the sergeant said. Formal charges are pending with the Burleigh County State's Attorney's Office.
Baesler was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and later released under a custodial acceptance agreement. A person charged with an alcohol-related misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances and past history, can be released to the responsibility of someone over the age of 18, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. She was not formally booked into the jail facility.
Baesler issued this statement Thursday morning:
“I made a serious mistake last night. I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions. I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.”
Baesler was back at work Thursday morning and participated in the Board of University and School Lands meeting at the Capitol. She is one of the board's five members.
After the meeting, Baesler referred a request for comment about her arrest to the statement she issued that morning.
Baesler, 50, was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She has said she plans to seek a third term and the Republican Party's letter of support. The state superintendent is a nonpartisan official, but political parties issues letters of support for candidates.
It's not Baesler's first brush with law enforcement while in public office. She was arrested in 2015 after a domestic assault incident at her home in Mandan. She was accused of simple assault, a charge that was later dropped.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg called Baesler’s situation “a serious matter” and said they spoke on Thursday.
“She’s extremely sorry for her actions,” Berg told the Tribune, “and she needs to take whatever steps necessary so it doesn’t happen again.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, who has championed the state's "Vision Zero" initiative to reduce traffic fatalities in such ways as wearing seat belts and driving sober, said in a statement "we support Kirsten's plans to seek help and focus on her health."
North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said the organization that represents 11,500 teachers and public employees is “glad that no one was hurt,” but he called the situation “a very serious error in judgment.”
“We are fully supportive of her taking the time, all the time necessary to address this issue,” Archuleta said.
Archuleta said the organization has not yet begun to consider whether to endorse Baesler for another term.
Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr said "it's deeply concerning that someone we entrust with our children's well-being would put herself and the public at risk like this."
"We expect our elected officials to hold themselves to a higher standard," he told the Tribune. No candidate has yet emerged for the Democratic-NPL Party's letter of support for state superintendent.
Court records show Baesler was cited in 2018 for four traffic violations, including two speeding citations, following too closely and care required in operating a motor vehicle.
In 2017, Republican state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger was arrested for drunken driving in Mandan and charged with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that included about a year of unsupervised probation. Rauschenberger has been open about seeking help for alcohol addiction. He was reelected in 2018 with about 58% of the vote.
Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.