The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commission has released a report showing what remote sellers reported in sales tax during 2020.
The report, found at www.nd.gov/tax/data, shows a comparison of the tax collected by remote sellers in 2019 and 2020 for counties and cities with local sales tax. Counties and cities that impose local sales and use taxes received a combined total of $6,775,463 in 2019 and $17,416,327 in 2020.
“Remote sales have drastically increased in the last two years,” Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said. “In response, we have seen consistent growth in taxes collected from remote sellers, especially with many North Dakotans now choosing to make purchases online during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Remote sellers are vendors that don’t have a physical presence in the state but do sell things and therefore must pay sales tax.
The sales tax collected locally amounted to:
- Williston: $1,027,809.07
- Williams County: $832,091.82
- Watford City: $239.092.28
- Tioga: $136,127.47
- Ray: $28,992.01
- Alexander: $23,782.64
- Grenora: $3,357.56