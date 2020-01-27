State mineral acre study to provide valuation in light of oil development

North Dakota officials will receive a valuation this summer of all 2.6 million acres of state-owned minerals, an effort to help them manage the property amid oil and gas development.
The state Department of Trust Lands will hire MineralTracker, a company based in Watford City, to conduct the study, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said. The Legislature last year authorized $350,000 to commission the valuation.
The state does not know the potential value of its undeveloped minerals, according to Smith. The study will show “the value of the assets sitting there, both what’s in commercial production and what’s not in commercial production,” she said.
Smith anticipates the study, as well as an ongoing subscription to MineralTracker software, will enable the department to validate information from oil and gas companies that pay royalties to the state for production from state-owned minerals.
It also will help the state when companies inquire about issues such as extending a lease, she said. Leases typically expire after a certain period of time if drilling has not yet occurred.
“Right now they come to us and say, ‘Hey, we will offer you this much,” Smith said. “We don’t have a tool in place to say, basically, ‘We’re appraising it at this.’ This will allow us that insight.”
The Department of Trust Lands, under the direction of the land board, oversees state-owned land and minerals. It manages funds that benefit public education and other institutions in North Dakota.
MineralTracker President Joel Brown said the company will “dig into a very detailed level with the state’s assets.”
It will look at each of the wells already producing royalties for the state and consider future production and revenue that could come from each well as part of its valuation, he said. Wells tend to produce the most oil the first year after they are drilled, with the amount declining over time.
“We’ve got the technical expertise to determine how much oil, gas and water is going to be produced from each well, but you also have to understand what the market is going to look like, what the economics are going to look like,” Brown said.
The company also will use data from wells near undeveloped minerals to determine the potential for those areas.
MineralTracker uses significant amounts of state data, among other information, in its work and has developed several tools and databases to facilitate the mineral valuation for the state, Brown said. The company has done other projects of a similar nature, though not of the same size.
Brown anticipates the study will take about 3 ½ months to complete.