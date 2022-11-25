State canvassing board

Members of the state canvassing board, from left, Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart, State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Secretary of State Al Jaeger, state Supreme Court Clerk Petra Mandigo Hulm, and North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer on Wednesday certify the results of the Nov. 8 general election.

 Mike McCleary | Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota’s State Canvassing Board on Wednesday certified the results of the November general election. No outcomes changed, though a state House district recount will play out.

The five-member board unanimously certified results from all 53 counties, including state, congressional, legislative and judicial races and two statewide ballot measures.



