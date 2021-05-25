With most of the state in some level of drought and wildfires already a threat, the state is reminding people camping over Memorial Day weekend to be careful about their fires.
“Burn ban restrictions for state parks are derived from the county in which the park is located,” according to a news release from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. “Some burn bans also are determined by the fire danger rating and/or red flag warnings for a particular area. The fire danger rating is issued daily and also can be found at ndresponse.gov.”
The state offered suggestions to help prevent accidental fires.
- Keep your fire small, and never leave a campfire unattended.
- Be sure that pets and children are supervised near any campfire.
- It is important to keep a shovel and bucket of water nearby to properly extinguish the fire.
- If possible, allow the wood to burn completely to ash when you are finished enjoying your fire.
- Pour water over all embers—not just the red ones—until the hissing sound stops.
- Then, stir with a shovel. Continue pouring water and stirring with a shovel until the fire is completely extinguished.
- Use the back of your hand to feel the heat of the fire embers. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
“Everyone has a responsibility when it comes to campfire safety,” North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Director Andrea Travnicek, Ph.D, said. “As we welcome an increased amount of visitors back to North Dakota’s state parks this summer, it’s important to keep these tips in mind to ensure an enjoyable experience. The safety of the public and protection of the land, resources, and facilities remain a top priority for our agency.”
In addition to camping, many people in North Dakota will be hitting the beach for the first time this season. The state is using the opportunity to remind people about regulations on glass containers and littering. The former can result in a $100 fine, while the latter has a maximum fine of $250.
“North Dakota has an abundance of scenic locations and recreational opportunities for residents and tourists,” noted John Paczkowski, Interim State Engineer. “Many of these activities take place on sovereign lands and it is extremely important to keep these cherished destinations clean and safe. Broken glass creates a potentially dangerous and serious health hazard, which is why glass containers are prohibited on sovereign land throughout the state.”