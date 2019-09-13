BISMARCK — An administrative law judge granted the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to intervene in the Dakota Access Pipeline operator’s quest to expand the line’s capacity Thursday, Sept. 12.
In his order, Administrative Law Judge Timothy Dawson said there was no opposition to the tribe’s petition. Tim Purdon, an attorney for the tribe, said he expects the decision will allow the tribe to cross-examine Energy Transfer’s witnesses and to call their own witnesses during a Nov. 13 Public Service Commission hearing in Linton, N.D.
“The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe appreciates having been granted the opportunity to participate in the North Dakota PSC hearing regarding the DAPL expansion and looks forward to sharing its concerns,” tribal Chairman Mike Faith said in a statement.
Energy Transfer is seeking to nearly double the pipeline’s capacity to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day.
The pipeline’s crossing near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation prompted months of protests before it went into service in mid-2017. The $3.8 billion pipeline runs from western North Dakota to Illinois.