BISMARCK — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, Nov. 6, that the state has saved more than $1 million by creating a standard platform for state websites. The platform gives agencies a roadmap to refresh their websites, according to a news release.
The task of standardizing back-end technology and user interfaces began in 2017 as part of a larger strategy to improve the state's online presence.
The state also plans to deploy a statewide photo and video digital asset management system to facilitate media posting for employees.