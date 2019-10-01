MARMARTH, N.D. — As if Mother Nature knew October was coming, the turn of the calendar turned the weather just as fast.
About an inch of snow fell in the Marmarth area in southwestern North Dakota Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, as seen in views of the North Dakota Department of Transportation weather cameras.
Around 2 p.m., the temperature in Marmarth was 35 degrees.
This comes after a heat wave of sorts next door in Minnesota on Monday.
Some places in Minnesota, including Minneapolis and Rochester, spiked to 86 degrees. However, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, temperatures in Minneapolis were more seasonal in the mid 50s.