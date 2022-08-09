Solidarity Saturdays, a program of the ND Voices Network, returns August 13th with the launch of its fall series “Power Back to the People.” Solidarity Saturdays is a virtual space for North Dakotans to build communities of empowered and informed advocates so we can raise their voices, support each other, and work for justice and equity.
The first program in the series is North Dakota in a Post-Roe World, a facilitated conversation on the history of reproductive rights in North Dakota, the state’s abortion trigger law, and how people can advocate for abortion access. The program will feature Amy Jacobson, Executive Director of Prairie Action North Dakota, and Katie Christensen, North Dakota State Director of Planned Parenthood North Central States in conversation with Zach Packineau of the ND Voices Network.
The five-part fall series focuses on topics that impact North Dakotans and their ability to participate in democracy, and examines reproductive healthcare, voting rights, elections, and the state legislative process. Solidarity Saturdays meets August through December on the second Saturday of each month at 10am CT.
Solidarity Saturday fall series “Power Back to the People”:
August 13, 2022 North Dakota in a Post-Roe World
September 10, 2022 Elections: What You Need to Know
October 8, 2022 Protect Your Right to Vote
November 12, 2022 Building Power After the Election
December 10, 2022 2023 Legislative Session Lookahead
Solidarity Saturday connects people from across the state to leverage their collective power. Registration is required: bit.ly/SolSatFall2022.