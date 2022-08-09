Purchase Access

Solidarity Saturdays, a program of the ND Voices Network, returns August 13th with the launch of its fall series “Power Back to the People.” Solidarity Saturdays is a virtual space for North Dakotans to build communities of empowered and informed advocates so we can raise their voices, support each other, and work for justice and equity.

The first program in the series is North Dakota in a Post-Roe World, a facilitated conversation on the history of reproductive rights in North Dakota, the state’s abortion trigger law, and how people can advocate for abortion access. The program will feature Amy Jacobson, Executive Director of Prairie Action North Dakota, and Katie Christensen, North Dakota State Director of Planned Parenthood North Central States in conversation with Zach Packineau of the ND Voices Network.



