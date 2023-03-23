Luna Gasevic was declared champion for the second straight year Monday at the 2023 North Dakota State Spelling Bee at the Bismarck Event Center.
Gasevic is a seventh grader at Ben Franklin Middle School (Fargo) in Cass County.
Gasevic’s grand prize is a trip to Washington, D.C., during the week of Memorial Day to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Her prize includes airfare and lodging for two as well as an expense allowance. She also took home a trophy, a gold medal, a Barnes and Noble gift card, wireless headphones and other prizes.
The oral session began with 26 competitors. Gasevic was declared champion after correctly spelling the word “Vaseline.” Other words she spelled correctly included "idiosyncratic," "legionnaire," "acerola," "menagerie," "microcosm" and "ineffable."
Gasevic said it felt “amazing” winning the state title.
To prepare for the event, she said, “I used Words of the Champions and Spell-It and also went through some stems and language rules.”
To Gasevic, realizing she had won felt “really good.” When asked about how confident she felt with the word "Vaseline," Gasevic said, “I’ve heard it before, but I’ve never actually seen it.”
Chinmay Gopi was the runner-up for the second straight year. He is an eighth grader at Ben Franklin Middle School (Fargo) in Cass County.
Grace Fritel, a sixth grader from Killdeer Elementary School in Dunn County, took third place, and Matthew Hamilton was fourth. He is a seventh grader at Bottineau High School in Bottineau County.