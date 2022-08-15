On Friday, Senator John Hoeven held a roundtable discussion at Mountrail- Williams Electric Cooperative partnering with the Williston Chamber of Commerce to discuss inflation. Discussions on the current state of the economy and how it is affecting businesses ensued.
The Senator and several members of his staff, members from the Chamber of Commerce, Williston’s Mayor Howard Klug, city and county staff, and several individuals across multiple industries were in attendance.
“Everything needs to come down to North Dakota common sense,” Hoeven said.
Ranchers and farmers were welcomed to share the issues inflation has caused them and fertilizer, parts, raw materials such as steel and diesel were all a major concerned shared.
Hoeven shared that in Washington D.C. he and his staff have been working to help farmers and ranchers and the energy industry combat inflation and unique tax burdens they face. Working to unlock the potential of America’s energy resources is a top priority for him he said. Some of the key things Hoeven is working on is to ensure reliable transportation services for agriculture producers and other shippers, providing disaster relief to help producer’s recover from last year’s historic drought, and pushing back on regulations that may hurt those in the agriculture and energy sectors.
Retail workers shared that the labor hours spent re-pricing items as prices continue to climb has been crippling.
Supply chain and transportation issues has affected every industry with shipping delays and costs significantly affecting commerce.
Another major issue discussed was the lack of childcare and how it directly contributes to the workforce shortage. Parents are not able to re-join the workforce after starting their family if they cannot find affordable, quality childcare.
The Senator said that his trips and these types of conversations are what help him know what to advocate for on Capitol Hill. Hoeven said he was impressed with Williston’s growth and the initiatives the city and county are working on to address the issues inflation is causing for the area.