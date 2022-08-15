Hoeven discussed inflation
Williston Chamber of Commerce

On Friday, Senator John Hoeven held a roundtable discussion at Mountrail- Williams Electric Cooperative partnering with the Williston Chamber of Commerce to discuss inflation. Discussions on the current state of the economy and how it is affecting businesses ensued.

The Senator and several members of his staff, members from the Chamber of Commerce, Williston’s Mayor Howard Klug, city and county staff, and several individuals across multiple industries were in attendance.



