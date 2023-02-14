The North Dakota House Friday rejected a proposal that would have allowed consolidation of administrative staff, including superintendents, at some smaller school districts in the state.
The vote was 90-0.
The North Dakota House Friday rejected a proposal that would have allowed consolidation of administrative staff, including superintendents, at some smaller school districts in the state.
The vote was 90-0.
House Bill 1251 would have required districts that serve fewer than 475 students to share a superintendent. The bill looked to help smaller districts that may be struggling with resources, allowing them to use the savings on such priorities as teacher salaries.
The bill had received a “do not pass” recommendation from the House Education Committee after opponents questioned the plan’s feasibility.
Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot, the bill’s primary sponsor, said in committee that it would save districts around the state $13 million and direct state funding for education where the Legislature intended.
“We need to focus resources to the classroom, where they were meant to be,” he said.
Ruby said that the gap between teacher and administrator salaries has been increasing over the past decade. With numerous bills this session aimed at funding for public education, he said the state needs to look at the problem from a “lens of fiscal responsibility.”
Alexis Baxley, executive director of the North Dakota School Board Association, testified in opposition to the bill. She said it would make it harder for local school boards to lead their districts effectively. “We believe that school districts are best run by the parents of the children that fill their halls,” she said.
Others who oppose the bill said it would create unnecessary hardships for smaller school districts and their administration staff.
Rick Diegel serves as superintendent for Kidder County and Linton school districts in a one-year trial arranged last year. Each district serves under 475 students. He said he spends equal time in the districts throughout the week, sometimes arriving home as late as 10 p.m.
“In the right situation, I do believe that a shared superintendent is possible,” he said. “But only if you have the right person, and the right school districts, and if that's what the school districts choose to do.”
Hebron Public School Principal Jenifer Hosman expressed concern about how the bill would affect other school administrators. She said the bill would force superintendents to delegate much of their work to other administrators who may already be busy with their own duties. Districts such as her own may have to hire additional staff, she said.
“We would be worse off financially than if House Bill 1251 never happened,” she said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.