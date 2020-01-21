Sanford Bismarck has received the first shipments of medications from a partnership with a nonprofit drug supplier formed to address medicine shortages.
Vancomycin Hydrochloride is an injectable antibiotic used in hospitals for serious infections throughout the body that are resistant to other antibiotics. Patients in need of the antibiotic at Sanford Bismarck will begin receiving it this week, along with other Sanford hospitals.
Vancomycin is used frequently in hospitals, making up over 21% of the total number of antibiotic doses Sanford Health administered at its hospitals in 2019.
It's the first medication supplied by Civica Rx, a nonprofit, nonstock corporation established in 2018 by health systems and philanthropies to combat drug shortages and stabilize the supply and costs of essential generic medicines used in hospitals daily.
"The goal is to make generic medicines accessible and affordable," said Dr. Joshua Crabtree, vice president of Sanford Clinic in Sioux Falls. "This first shipment of Vancomycin is the first step in our efforts to impact the national drug shortage crisis that affects all aspects of health care."
Civica is an FDA approved manufacturer that will either directly manufacture generic drugs or subcontract to other manufacturers. It will serve as a marketplace for more than 1,200 hospitals that are part of 45 health systems across the country, representing about 30% of the country's hospital beds. The Department of Veterans Affairs will also work with Civica to address its needs.
Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), based out of Engelwood, Colo., helped establish Civica Rx as one of seven initial founding health systems and provided part of the initial capital for the nonprofit. CHI operates the other major hospital in Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius. Sanford Health, based out of Sioux Falls, S.D., joined Civica later as a founding member in January 2019.
CHI St. Alexius has not yet received a shipment of Vancomycin, but anticipates it will in the near future.
Civica is in the process of manufacturing or supplying 18 medications that are often in short supply, including antibiotics, anesthetics, pain and cardiac medications, for delivery to member hospitals. It signed a seven-year deal last week with a drugmaker to develop its own line of medicines, according to Becker's Hospital Review. It will first focus on nine medications that are in critical supply because they only have one manufacturer.