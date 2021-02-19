Nearly 500 people will participate in the North Dakota Safety Council’s 48th Annual Safety & Health Conference, albeit in a different format this year.
Each year, hundreds of North Dakota families suffer heartache caused by preventable injuries and fatalities that occur at work, on the road or at home. The Safety and Health Conference, set for Feb. 22-25, features 44 presentations by speakers from across the United States designed to help employers, supervisors and workers build a strong safety culture within their organizations.
Throughout the week, conference attendees will participate in training sessions covering a diverse set of topics including employee engagement, pipeline worker safety, creating a pandemic plan, confined space rescue and leading in difficult times.
“Safety personnel carry a lot of responsibility. It’s an important role and we want to give them all the support we can,” says Chuck Clairmont, NDSC executive director. “Our mission has always been to provide attendees with relevant and impactful training. But planning a conference in the middle of a pandemic was especially challenging. We focused on finding the best of the best speakers and feel the format fits a wide range of scenarios so people can attend where they’re comfortable.”
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the conference format has drastically changed. Instead of offering nearly 100 in-person sessions and packing the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall with attendees and vendors, the North Dakota Safety Council staff converted the event into a hybrid model, taking into consideration all COVID precautions.
The Technical Track, held Monday and Tuesday, features 32 small-group, long-format workshops where attendees will be in-person at the Exhibit Hall and at the North Dakota Safety Council campus. The Safety Leadership Track, held Wednesday and Thursday, will be virtual. Four keynotes and eight experienced presenters will be live streamed to participants’ homes, offices or mobile devices. The virtual platform will also showcase more than 25 vendors.
The NDSC’s conference kicks off Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. and wraps up Thursday at 5 p.m. The event is supported by a Workforce Safety and Insurance grant and 161 sponsors.