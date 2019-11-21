Robbery suspect accused of luring minors to gang

BISMARCK — A Bismarck man in custody for being an accomplice to robbery and for failing to register as a sex offender now faces drug charges and also is accused of luring minors to a street gang that has a mission of robbing drug dealers, court documents show.
Conrad Torok, 19, made his initial court appearance Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the new charges and had bond set at $10,000 cash. He was already in custody in the Sept. 18 robbery of a man who was stabbed in the chest and required several surgeries.
Torok bragged about the robbery in text messages retrieved from his phone, police say. They also found video of a person counting money in an amount and of denominations consistent with what was stolen from the victim, according to an affidavit. Information from his phone led to more arrests — some adults, some juveniles — and interviews from those arrests show Torok is responsible for the formation of the Young Trap Money Gang, the affidavit says. Trap money is a slang reference for money from robbing drug dealers.
No attorney is listed for Torok in court documents on the most recent charges, which include two felony drug charges, felonies for criminal street gang activity and encouraging minors to participate in a criminal street gang, along with misdemeanor assault.
Two others facing drug and criminal street gang charges were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday, court documents show. Gabriel Casarez, 19, of Mandaree, faces two drug conspiracy charges and a criminal street gang charge. Raven Azure, 20, of New Town, is accused of being in a criminal street gang. They are listed as co-defendants with Torok. No attorneys are listed for Azure or Casarez in court documents.