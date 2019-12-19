Refugee debate spills into City Commission meeting

BISMARCK — Recent debate over whether refugees should be resettled in Bismarck spilled over into Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, with three people speaking against a proposal to give the nonprofit resettlement organization federal money for an unrelated purpose.
City staff recommended commissioners approve $580,000 in federal funds for Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to help acquire Boulevard Apartments, the former site of the now-closed Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, to create affordable housing.
Two of the people who spoke against the allocation also attended a Dec. 10 meeting in which Burleigh County commissioners voted 3-2 to give their consent to Lutheran Social Services to continue to resettle refugees, after four hours of impassioned public debate.
“How is it that we just had that big meeting and listened to all that B.S., and now we are talking about $580,000 in grant money to help that same organization?” resident Robert Field said.
Resident Joel Kraft also expressed frustration that Lutheran Social Services was back before a local governing body.
“How many more times are they going to come to the well?” he said.
Karen Dunlap spoke in favor of letting Lutheran Social Services have the federal money for Boulevard Apartments.
“I attended the meeting last week and I heard a lot of people talking about how important it would be to take care of the homeless and the low-income individuals in our town,” she said. “And I see an opportunity that is presenting itself for us to do that.”
Lutheran Social Services plans to have 108 units of affordable housing at Boulevard Apartments, according to the city staff proposal, which cited a study that “identified a need of 347 new units for low- and moderate-income families by the year 2020.”
The funds Lutheran Social Services plans to use to help acquire Boulevard Apartments are from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program — money allocated through the state Department of Commerce to the city.
Lutheran Social Services Housing Director Paulette Paulson explained the housing goals while answering questions from city commissioners.
“We have 40 units in the back ... but those have not been rehabilitated so they are in pretty tough shape so the desire of anybody to live there currently is very low, and those are the ones that will definitely get rehabilitated,” Paulson said.
Commissioners approved the funding 4-1, with Mayor Steve Bakken voting no. The approval came with the condition that the owner of Boulevard Apartments pay delinquent utility payments to the city.
Bakken cited the current property’s owner’s pending litigation against the city over the issue in his reasons for voting “no.”
“Basically, with pending litigation attached to that property, I don’t feel comfortable putting the city in less of a position of litigation ... until we’re sure that the taxpayers are going to be made whole from what’s owed to them on that property, I can’t vote for anything that would lessen that position to the city,” Bakken said.